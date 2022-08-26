Here’s where you can see the funniest ventriloquist in NJ this fall

I know that many people, including myself, are skeptical of ventriloquism. Is what they’re doing even real?

Then there are people that just find the ventriloquist doll flat-out creepy.

Remember The Twilight Zone episode called “The Dummy”?

Or maybe you’re on the younger side and remember Slappy the Dummy from “Goosebumps”.

Either way, these are definitely creepy.

But there are some ventriloquist dummies that aren’t so creepy and can actually make you laugh (or it’s the ventriloquist that’s the comedian?).

If you’ve never heard of ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham, stop what you’re doing (when you’re done reading this) and go watch his “Arguing With Myself” show. You will laugh for hours.

*Just please be aware there is adult language and it’s not something you want to watch in front of your kids.*

Jeff has multiple characters he brings out on stage from his sidekick Peanut to Walter the old curmudgeon and José Jalapeño on a Stick among others.

Each one has its own personality and own style of comedy and I promise, you will find every single one of them hilarious. Now keep in mind that most of their shtick is politically incorrect but what comic isn’t these days?

Now that you’re caught up, you can see Jeff Dunham (and Peanut, Walter, and José Jalapeño) on their “Seriously?” tour on two different nights in New Jersey this fall.

He will be appearing at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Altantic City on Saturday, Sept 3. The show starts at 8 p.m. and there aren’t many tickets left. You can find them HERE.

Ocean Casino Renovations This Oct. 1, 2020, file photo shows the exterior of the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. The casino's owners told The Associated Press on Monday, April 19, 2021, they will spend $15 million on renovations, raises for employees, and charitable donations. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File) loading...

He will then appear at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m.

This show also has limited tickets available. Find them HERE.

It’s not often you get the opportunity to see a ventriloquist comedian live and Jeff Dunham is definitely worth it.

You can watch some of Jeff Dunham's stand up on Netflix along with these other great shows:

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.