Here’s where you can meet actor Eric Roberts in NJ this December

Actor Eric Roberts is coming to New Jersey on Dec. 17 for an autograph signing just in time to get that perfect gift for the biggest fan.

The Horror Sideshow Holiday Flea Market is bringing Eric to the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison for their event.

If the name Eric Roberts sounds familiar to you, that’s because he is the brother of actress Julia Roberts and the father of actress Emma Roberts.

If you know who Eric is, you know that he’s known for roles in “Runaway Train”, “The Pope of Greenwich Village”, “The Dark Knight”, and “Best of the Best”.

But honestly, what hasn’t he starred in? His IMDB page has 702 credits as an actor, 15 of those are currently in pre-production, 21 are currently being filmed, and 47 are in post-production.

So be prepared to see Eric Robert’s face on the big screen more often.

This is the Horror Sideshow Flea Market’s first appearance at the NJ Convention and Expo Center, but the company is no stranger to the Edison area.

The owners also run New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival which started in Edison before moving to Atlantic City a few years ago.

But now they are bringing the Horror Con back to Central Jersey in August 2023.

As for their Holiday Flea Market which is focused more on the vendors than the celebrity guests, Eric Roberts isn’t the only one making an appearance.

Actress Angela Goethals, from “Home Alone” and “Behind the Mask”, and actress Jennifer Rubin, from “A Nightmare of Elm Street 3”, will also be signing and meeting and greeting fans.

There’s also a photo op with The Grinch and The Krampus of Langhorne. It is a HORROR flea market after all.

You can buy tickets to the Horror Sideshow Holiday Flea Market on their website or you can buy them at the door. The event is Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.

