Here’s where you can hunt black bears in New Jersey

I'd like to say that the Department of Environmental Protection is on the ball and helpful for hunters throughout the season.

When I asked a question about available hunting areas for this current bear hunt, I was referred to the NJDEP website and the map. I don't know about you, but I found the site awkward, confusing, and not helpful.

Some callers suggested that if you're in the know and already a hunter you get used to the DEP communications and can understand the site.

Check it out for yourself and see if you agree that it should be way easier to navigate.

The challenge is that when the agency in charge of regulating and facilitating a successful hunt creates a barrier to entry that only experts can overcome, remember we have the hunt despite the governor's strong early opposition because the bear population is too large and creating a problem for bears hunting for scarce food and for people trying to protect homes, pets, and family.

It would make a lot more sense for the state to model after some of the available apps that make it easy for hunters to stay within the legal boundaries and harvest more animals. Apps like this one from hunter Kyle who called the show on Wednesday.

The mindset in Jersey needs to change. Hunting should be encouraged and hunters should be empowered. How about a return to archery and riflery in our high school and CTE classrooms?

How about a website with tutorials for parents to get their teens involved in the hunt?

How about a promotion of small businesses that cater to the hunting community and rely on a big harvest to prosper in this tough economy?

Simple, common sense ideas that would hopefully lead to a manageable number of bears and deer to restore the balance between the people and the abundant wildlife across the hundreds of thousands of acres of undeveloped land in the Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

