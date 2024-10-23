NJ bear hunter deserves a World Record

Brian the hunter called into the show on Wednesday after we were discussing his three-year tracking of one of the biggest bears in New Jersey. He eventually caught up with the neighborhood menace and was able to bring him down with an arrow.

black bear Credit: Lynn_Bystrom loading...

The bear fully field dressed (entrails removed and blood drained) weighed 770 pounds.

The world record is 780 pounds BEFORE being dressed. That means the estimate on the weight of this particular bear is nearly 900 pounds. A world record for sure. But because Brian the hunter did the right thing and preserved all the meat and fat by dressing the harvested bear in the field, he won't get the prize.

American black bear Credit: Brittany Crossman loading...

The fat was donated to make soap and candles and he has the meat coming from the butcher, which includes 40 pounds of bear sausage and brats, later today. The taxidermist is now hard at work for a full mount which means the whole bear is going to be in Brian's basement.

I didn't ask, but I wonder if his wife has anything to say about that?!?

Check out my conversation with this world record (in our book at least) hunter.

12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ Fall in New Jersey rolls on and festivals are in full swing.

Looking for things to do in November? Here are 12 of some of the best and unique festivals and events happening in the Garden State during the 11th month of this year. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈