Here’s where to get the best desserts in New Jersey

Imagine, if you will, you're invited out for dinner and you want to do the right thing by bringing dessert.

Or maybe you're working so hard on making a great dinner for family and friends, that you may not have time to prepare dessert.

Not to worry! New Jersey has got covered with some of the best dessert places anywhere.

Perhaps you'd like to bring a nice cake or pie or cookies. Whatever it is your looking for, think of this piece as the friend you would ask where to get it. Here's how my friends, and now yours, responded to this question:

You've been invited for Easter dinner and you have to bring a dessert, Where's the best place in New Jersey to get it and what do you recommend?

Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck (Photo: Google Maps) Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Boston Cream Pie from Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck. Best Boston Cream outside of Massachusetts!!!

Evan Grollman

Pinho's Bakery and Deli in Roselle (Photo: Google Maps) Pinho's Bakery and Deli in Roselle (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Anything from Pinho’s Bakery……I highly recommend their Portuguese custard cups and both their cream and jelly donuts are to die for! Trust me on this!

Rick Verso

The Scone Pony in Spring Lake (Photo: Google Maps) The Scone Pony in Spring Lake (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Scone Pony in Spring Lake

Marie Buonomo

Elisa's Bakery in Lakewood (Photo: Google Maps) Elisa's Bakery in Lakewood (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Elisa's in Brick. Their pastry is excellent.

Joanne Monaco

Erie's Cafe in Rutherford (Photo: Google Maps) Erie's Cafe in Rutherford (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Lemon Raspberry Coconut cake from Erie's Cafe in Rutherford... you can bet you'll be invited back!

Sam Bliss

Natale's Summit Bakery in Summit (Photo: Google Maps) Natale's Summit Bakery in Summit (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

My sister-in-law always brings the famous Philly Fluff from Natale’s in Summit

John Manzo

B&W Bakery in Hackensack (Photo: Google Maps) B&W Bakery in Hackensack (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

B&W, Hackensack Pastry

Noelle Rose Lisa

JB Bakery Its always just baked in Burlington (Photo: Google Maps) JB Bakery Its always just baked in Burlington (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

JB Bakery in Burlington

Mark Lemma

Bovella's Pastry Shoppe in Hackensack (Photo: Google Maps) Bovella's Pastry Shoppe in Hackensack (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Bovella's Pastry Shoppe in Hackensack

Laurielle Nagel

A&M Orchards in Robbinsville (Photo: Google Maps) A&M Farm and Garden Center in Robbinsville (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

A&M FARMS in Robbinsville

Misty McBride

Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton (Photo: Google Maps) Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

Carlo's Bakery in Hamilton (Photo: Google Maps) Carlo's Bakery in Hamilton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

One highly-rated dessert place in New Jersey is Carlo's Bakery.

They offer a variety of traditional and unique desserts, including cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and pastries.

One dessert that they are known for is their cannoli, which is a Sicilian pastry consisting of a tube-shaped shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese and often topped with powdered sugar.

Sweet Melissa Patisserie (Photo: Google Maps) Sweet Melissa Patisserie (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Another great option for Easter dessert in New Jersey is Sweet Melissa Patisserie. They specialize in French-inspired desserts, such as macarons, tarts, and cakes. One dessert that they offer that would be perfect for Easter is their Lemon Blueberry Mascarpone Tart, which consists of a shortbread crust, lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and creamy mascarpone cheese.

Richard Rutenberg

