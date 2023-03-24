Here’s where to find the best American comfort food in NJ

We typically enjoy a good comfort food dish on a cool, gloomy day, but any excuse to go to this New Jersey establishment is OK in my book.

If you’re not in the mood to slave away in your kitchen, lovefood.com put together a list of the best American classics in every state and New Jersey’s is no surprise.

When you think of comfort food, what normally comes to mind is

Chicken and waffles

Mac and cheese

Grilled cheese

Spaghetti and meatballs

Chowder or hearty soup

So where can you find most of these food items in one place?

You guessed it, a classic Jersey diner.

That being said, the iconic Tops Diner was named the best place in New Jersey to get your comfort food.

Tops is already a fan favorite not only for New Jerseyans but by the country. It’s a well-visited diner that still produces quality food.

Some of their top menu picks are their pancakes, French toast, chicken and waffles, and lobster mac and cheese.

Tops Diner in Harrison is worth the trip for whatever you decide to order. And yes, they have a bar.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

