Here’s where to find New Jersey’s best tacos

Mexican food is fast becoming the most popular food in the country, and yes, even in New Jersey.

We're known for our pizza and subs, but New Jersey is not the state you think of for tacos and enchiladas.

Sure, like every other state we have our share of chains like Chipotle or Taco Bell, but are there enough real good independent spots. A lot more than you'd think, but not nearly enough.

You have to go where the most Mexican and Central American immigrants are to find a good competitive market in numbers enough to make a difference. Rather than go to one of the chains, I've learned how to make some of my favorite Mexican dishes at home.

There is a really good Mexican restaurant around the corner from my son's house. A good knowledge of Spanish is helpful, that's how you know it's going to be authentic and good, and it is.

Places like that are growing, but not fast enough for a lot of us.

The best taqueria in New Jersey, according to Yelp, is in Jersey City. Taqueria Mi Mariachi is opening its second location on Jordan Avenue in Jersey City. Their original spot is on Sip Avenue.

The demand was strong enough for them to open this new location. Hopefully, they'll open a few more and many more independent hidden gems of Mexican cuisine will spread throughout the state.

So next time you're in the area of JC and craving some good authentic Mexican, it's Taqueria Mi Mariachi. See their menu here.

