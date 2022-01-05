Here’s when to see 2022’s super moons and lunar eclipses

With the new year comes a new schedule of sky watching; here are some of the highlights:

The full moons of 2022 are:

  • Jan. 17 the full "wolf" moon
  • Feb. 16 the full "snow" moon
  • March 1 the full "worm" moon
  • May 16 the full "flower" moon
  • June 14 the full "strawberry" moon (also a "Super moon")
  • July 13 the full "buck" moon (Super moon)
  • Sep. 10 the full "harvest" moon
  • Oct. 9 the full "hunter's" moon
  • Nov. 8 the full "beaver" moon
  • Dec. 8 the full "cold" moon

There will also be two total lunar eclipses in 2022. Lunar eclipses occur when the sun, Earth and moon align during a full moon and the moon passes through the Earth's shadow.

As reported on Patch.com, in a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, or umbra, turning it a rusty or blood red. According to NASA, "the more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon appears."

The total lunar eclipses are on:

  • May 16 visible throughout North America
  • Nov. 8 visible throughout most of North America

Also, the Perseid meteor shows, one of the most active meteor showers of the year, will appear in the night sky from July 17- Aug. 24, with the peak viewing days occurring Aug. 12-13. Expect up to 60 fireballs per hour.

The Geminids, another extremely active meteor shower, will peak on Dec. 13-14.

