Here’s what those Twinkies look when NJ101.5 listeners get them

If you’re looking for news please stop reading. This is most definitely not news.

I say this because you would not believe how many readers send snarky messages when you write something outside the realm of news. You’ll write something about the Sopranos movie coming out and you’ll get “How is dis news?”

Apparently these same people would read Mad Magazine or Reddit and then ask “How is dis news?”

So now that we’ve established that this is going to be something light and stupid, let me remind you of what we sometimes do with certain Friday night games as a bonus prize. Occasionally we will play a game where in addition to the main prize we award, as a gag, a Twinkie.

It was never meant to be taken seriously. It started back when they discontinued Twinkies and some people were freaking out. And then Twinkies came back under a different company. So much had been made of the Twinkie discontinuation that when they came back, just as a goof, we awarded this bonus prize one night.

But listeners went all-in on the goof and hysterically embraced winning the Twinkie. It was going to be a one time thing but it was amusing enough that a few months later we did it again. Thus a tradition was born.

To add to the gag we most often send them with no protective packaging, just in a regular envelope. Because again, it’s only a Twinkie and no one‘s actually supposed to be excited about it.

Want to know what they look like after going through the United States Postal Service system? First, here’s a picture of what a regular pack of Twinkies would look like.

Jeff Deminski photo

Notice it’s nice and fluffy and full.

Sometimes these Twinkies don’t find their way to the proper address and get returned to the radio station. So here’s what a Twinkie looks like that recently came back to us after having been through the USPS.

Jeff Deminski photo

If you can’t tell just how destroyed the Twinkie is by their machinery, here’s a side profile.

Jeff Deminski photo

People who play along with this silly gag that we started years ago have told us when they receive their mangled Twinkie that they really did still eat it. They said they just tear open the cellophane and kind of scrape off the Twinkie remains with their teeth.

I love New Jersey people!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

