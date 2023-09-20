Here’s the one ultra modern waterfront mansion for sale in NJ

Brick, NJ is a nice town, a safe town, a diverse and thriving NJ town that has a lot to be proud of.

Its beaches are beautiful and it boasts over 70,000 happy Jersey residents. (Well— I’m sure MOST of them are happy.)

But what Brick is NOT necessarily known for is its architecture.

Even its many waterfront homes that dot its beachfront communities are kind of cookie cutter.

No matter how beautiful the views are, most of them are your standard Jersey Mc Mansion albeit with a waterfront location.

But there’s literally ONE ultra-modern contemporary for sale on the brick waterfront and it’s this breathtaking 3.6 million dollar mansion.

From the pictures in the listing, it looks as if the building hasn’t been built yet but it’s going to be worth waiting for!

This contemporary waterfront masterpiece unveils myriad remarkable features bound to please any prospective homeowner.

Spanning an impressive 4,000 square feet, this home is pure opulence with top-tier finishes and meticulous craftsmanship in every nook and cranny.

Your rooftop terrace will be your personal sanctuary, offering panoramic views and easy access via a convenient elevator.

A private finger dock is ready to accommodate your boat or jet ski, while an included riparian grant elevates your waterfront experience.

The in-ground pool is steps from your doorstep, giving you swimming and sunbathing enjoyment at your leisure. And, for your privacy, the property abuts a "paper street," safeguarding the home from future development.

If you never thought you’d live in Brick, for whatever reason, this house will change your mind.

