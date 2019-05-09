Here’s the list of Jersey towns cracking down on seat belts
According to the NJ State Police, the seat belt compliance rate in New Jersey is now 94.47%. You would think that would be high enough to not bother with a Click It Or Ticket crackdown. After all police have to know there will never be a 100% compliance rate. There are some people who will never wear a seat belt no matter what. They've seen something that haunts them or they've heard a story of someone who survived because they were not wearing a seat belt and would have been killed otherwise. Statistically speaking you are far safer by wearing one, but some people will trust a gut instinct over the science and math.
Yet it's happening again. Click It Or Ticket begins Monday May 20th and runs through Sunday June 2nd. Police departments in 19 counties received grant money to conduct this crackdown. Only Salem and Warren aren't part of it. So which police departments will be looking for you? Here's the list of all 128 towns participating.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City PD
Egg Harbor Twp PD
Galloway PD
Hamilton PD
Mullica PD
BERGEN COUNTY
Elmwood Park PD
Fairview PD
Garfield PD
Glen Rock PD
Leonia PD
Lodi PD
Moonachie PD
Ramsey PD
Ridgefield Park PD
South Hackensack PD
Teaneck PD
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Bordentown PD
Bordentown Twp PD
Delran PD
Evesham PD
Lumberton PD
Mansfield PD
Palmyra PD
CAMDEN COUNTY
Barrington PD
Camden County Metro
Cherry Hill PD
Gloucester Twp PD
Haddon Heights PD
Pennsauken PD
Runnemede PD
Stratford PD
Winslow PD
CAPE MAY COUNTY
North Wildwood PD
Wildwood PD
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Millville PD
Vineland PD
ESSEX COUNTY
Belleville PD
Bloomfield PD
Caldwell PD
Cedar Grove PD
Essex County Sheriff
Essex Fells PD
Fairfield PD
Glen Ridge PD
Livingston PD
Maplewood PD
Montclair PD
North Caldwell PD
Nutley PD
West Caldwell PD
West Orange PD
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Clayton PD
Deptford PD
East Greenwich PD
Glassboro PD
Greenwich PD
Harrison PD
Logan PD
Mantua PD
Monroe PD
Pitman PD
Rowan University PD
Washington PD
West Deptford PD
Westville PD
Woodbury PD
Woolwich PD
HUDSON COUNTY
Hudson County Sheriff
North Bergen Twp PD
Secaucus PD
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Clinton PD
Clinton Twp PD
Flemington PD
Franklin PD
Lambertville PD
Lebanon PD
Raritan PD
Tewksbury PD
West Amwell PD
MERCER COUNTY
East Windsor PD
Ewing PD
Hamilton PD
Hopewell PD
Lawrence PD
Trenton PD
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Monroe PD
North Brunswick PD
Plainsboro PD
South Brunswick PD
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Aberdeen PD
Allentown PD
Englishtown PD
Freehold Twp PD
Manalapan PD
Marlboro PD
MORRIS COUNTY
Dover PD
Parsippany-Troy Hills PD
OCEAN COUNTY
Jackson PD
Manchester PD
Point Pleasant Beach PD
Point Pleasant PD
PASSAIC COUNTY
Haledon PD
Little Falls PD
SOMERSET COUNTY
Bedminster PD
Bernards PD
Bernardsville PD
Bound Brook PD
Branchburg PD
Bridgewater PD
Franklin PD
Green Brook PD
Manville PD
Montgomery PD
North Plainfield PD
Peapack Gladstone PD
Raritan PD
Somerset County Sheriff
Somerville PD
South Bound Brook PD
Warren PD
SUSSEX COUNTY
Stanhope PD
Verona PD
UNION COUNTY
Cranford PD
Elizabeth PD
Linden PD
Plainfield PD
Rahway PD
Westfield PD