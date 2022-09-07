Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year

Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11.

Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier.

We can, however, make each year more memorable and beautiful than the next, and this year there are plenty of NJ memorials to attend.

If you have any interest in coming together with the Jersey community this year, here are some events you can be a part of.

Touching ceremonies will take place in Hamilton and Robbinsville. Both will pause to remember all of those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

The Hamilton Pause will occur at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Memorial Grove located on the north side of Veterans Park on Klockner Road and will honor the five locals that were lost.

Robbinsville will hold its annual ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the community's memorial site on Lake Drive and Hutchinson Road in Town Center.

There will also be ceremonies following the event at the World Trade Center for those who want to pay additional respects.

Hudson County also just installed a $650,000 memorial on Boulevard East and 79th Street which is the first memorial built by the county.

A ceremony is also expected to occur on Sunday at this spot.

There will also be ceremonies in Newton, Oak Ridge, Vernon, and Hampton Township if you don’t live near any of the locations above.

This is a great way to show support for friends and neighbors who have been affected by 9/11 and a good opportunity to meet more members of your community and pay tribute alongside them.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey