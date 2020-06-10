Here’s how to vote for this year’s NJ Hall of Fame nominees

The 2019-2020 nominees have been announced for the New Jersey Hall of Fame and the voting is underway. Their mission has always been to honor significant accomplishments of New Jerseyans from many fronts under the same umbrella. That’s why you’re voting not only for the more well known Performing Arts and Sports figures but also can vote for business people and public servants.

You may not know who Joe Simunovich or Sister Jane Frances Brady are, but you’ll definitely know Eli Manning and Danny Aiello. They’re all among this year’s nominees.

Other sports nominees include Vivian Stringer, Gerry Cooney (I had no idea he was connected to Jersey; he was born in NYC but now lives in Fanwood) and Mike Trout.

Performing arts nominees include Good Times and Roots actor John Amos, Paul Anka, Cissy Houston and Flip Wilson (I hear my dad was a fan of his).

If you want to see the full list of nominees and vote for who should be inducted go here.

