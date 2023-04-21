Here’s how often people in New Jersey lie

Do you consider yourself an honest person? I would guess most of us do, but are you ALWAYS honest? How about a little white lie to a spouse or to the IRS, or maybe a quick Photoshop session to make your selfie look better?

A website called Bonus Finder surveyed over 6,000 Americans to find out how often they lie and what they lie about. Their findings may surprise you; there’s a LOT of lying going on out there. They also broke it down by state and New Jersey is right in the middle as the 24th most dishonest state.

Side view of elegant man looking surprised when being caught on lie. SIphotography loading...

In New Jersey, 4% say they never lie, 22.5% say they often lie, 58% say they sometimes lie, and 22.5% rarely lie.

Take a look at the five most common lies and ask yourself how many of them you’ve told:

Lying on a resume (85%) Told someone their food tasted good when it didn’t (61%) Told someone they look good when they didn’t (47%) Edited a selfie before posting it to make themselves look better (44%) Told someone they have already left when they haven’t (38%)

Now you’re thinking maybe you’re not as honest as you thought!

Cracked cement symbolizing broken trust between people or parties NOT TRUSTING eric1513 loading...

According to their research, Bonus Finder says 96% of Americans admit to lying, and 76% say that they are good at it!

In New Jersey over 85% admit to lying about their education, and 86% admit to lying on their resume or in an interview. Over 44% have lied about their salary, and 31% admit to calling in sick to work when they weren’t really sick.

The worst state for lying is Vermont, followed by Maine, West Virginia, Kansas, and Wyoming.

The most honest state? North Dakota.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

