Here’s how NJ plans to honor hometown hero Ray Liotta

New Jersey, as well as the rest of Americans, has been grieving the loss of actor Ray Liotta since he passed away just over a week ago. The actor, best known for his role in “Goodfellas,” happened to be a New Jersey resident himself, having hailed from Union, New Jersey.

We find out now that Liotta wasn’t just an actor, but a Jersey icon whose family did so much for the Garden State. He moved to Union from Newark early in his childhood and attended the local high school. His parents were also heavily involved in the township. His mom was the township clerk, and his dad was a store owner and President of a local Democratic club.

Ray Liotta Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP loading...

Liotta has been admired by Union township since his early rise to stardom, which landed him in his high school’s hall of fame. Since his passing, the township has been trying to come up with a way to properly pay tribute to Liotta’s amazing life. One idea that’s been passed around is naming a baseball field after him, an idea which was inspired by his role in “Field of Dreams.”

Many celebrities and family members have been coming forward sharing stories and amazing memories they have of Ray Liotta. He was admired by so many and an amazing role model for those in the NJ area aspiring to be actors or actresses. Liotta will continue to be honored and remembered for a very long time. And as beloved as Liotta was, any tribute to his memory is sure to be something inspiring and everlasting.

Ray Liotta Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

