Instead of playing politics and carrying the hatred of the President so common these days among Democratic politicians, our NJ delegation needs to act.

There’s an opportunity to replace the disastrous NAFTA pact with something new that will protect and enhance local businesses in NJ. It’s called USMCA – the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement and both Democrats and Republicans are on board supporting the President’s initiative.

In NJ, the agreement will have a positive impact on more than 15,000 New Jersey jobs, which are dependent on exports to the US and Canada. We’ve see good people suffer from incompetent and ignorant leadership from bad politicians before. Here’s a chance for the NJ Democrats to do the right thing and stand with the working families in NJ who will be negatively impacted if this trade agreement isn’t implemented.

Linda Dempsey from the National Association of Manufacturers joined me on the morning show to discuss the specific impact of this new agreement.

