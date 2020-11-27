Here’s all the NJ medical marijuana dispensaries open in 2020

New Jersey officially has more than a dozen medical marijuana dispensaries open, while the state continues to craft legislation to expand to recreational pot sales, too, as approved by state voters this fall.

The Apothecarium Dispensary in Phillipsburg is the first such facility in Warren County and the first New Jersey location for Canadian-based TerrAscend, which also has dispensaries in Pennsylvania, California and Nevada.

State lawmakers have been working on legislation outlining adult recreational use of cannabis, since ballot question one was easily passed in early November.

Based on the model of other states, including Massachusetts, the first locations likely to get a chance to sell for recreational use are the 13 dispensaries already now open statewide.

New Jersey's medical marijuana program has continued to add participants, as 97,500 patients, 3,600 caregivers and 1,250 physicians were enrolled as of November.

The other 12 dispensary locations already operating statewide are:

Garden State Dispensary in Middlesex, Union and Monmouth Counties (Woodbridge, Union Township and Eatontown, respectively)

Breakwater Alternative Treatment Center in Middlesex County (Cranbury)

Zen Leaf in Union County (Elizabeth)

Columbia Care in Cumberland County (Vineland)

The Botanist (Compassionate Care Foundation) in Atlantic County (Egg Harbor and Atlantic City)

Ascend Wellness, formerly Greenleaf Compassion Center, in Essex County (Montclair)

Curaleaf NJ in Camden County (Bellmawr)

Harmony Dispensary in Hudson County (Secaucus)

Rise in Passaic County (Paterson)

“Expanding access to our growing patient population continues to be a high priority especially during these unprecedented times,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a written statement on Monday.

Starting in March, the state provided waivers to allow dispensaries to provide curbside pick-up, telephone consultations, bulk discounts and reduced caregiver fees.