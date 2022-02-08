Here’s a unique way to help prevent drug and alcohol abuse in NJ

I don’t have to tell you that the pandemic of drug and alcohol abuse eclipses any other in today's world. We are constantly surrounded by media decrying the abuse of drugs and alcohol and it can honestly be depressing.

Whether it be a TV episode segment, a commercial, or a YouTube video, this kind of content is often difficult to avoid and, more times than not, leaves viewers uneasy. Does it make you feel dejected? Or does it make you want to do something about it? Now you can.

There are many ways to open a conversation and get involved with those who are passionate about drug and alcohol prevention and during this month, Spotswood can show you how.

The Spotswood Municipal Alliance has begun a series of activities in which all the proceeds go to support programs run by the alliance. The main activity is rock painting, a fun and interactive way for children and adults to leave their mark on their neighborhoods.

It costs $5 to paint a rock, and each month of the year there is a different theme participants are asked to follow when painting. For example, February is themed “hugs not drugs,” for Valentines Day. That means rocks will be pink-themed and most likely be covered in hearts.

Other themes include St. Patrick's day, beach, school, Christmas, Hanukkah and more.

The finished rocks are spaced out throughout the town and can be found during walks or runs. This is a fun way to leave your mark on Spotswood and also make a meaningful contribution to the community.

Drug abuse is an ever-growing issue, and if we can properly inform children at a young age about it, hopefully history can not repeat itself. If you are wanting to participate in rock painting this month you can register here.

