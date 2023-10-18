They opened right in the middle of The Great Depression. No one knew there would ever be a World War II. Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth were playing for the Yankees. Benny Goodman had a number-one song.

It was that long ago that Bischoff’s Ice Cream parlor launched. Could they ever have imagined then that they’d be scooping ice cream for 88 years? It all came to a close at the end of 2022.

The doors to Bischoff’s shut forever and the place has sat mostly silent for the better part of a year. Now it’s been announced a new business is taking shape there. Moving in at 468 Cedar Lane in Teaneck is a place not dissimilar. Replacing one sweet thing with another sweet thing, Bischoff’s is being replaced by Guerriero Gelato.

Gelato flavors will include chocolate raspberry, blueberry basil, cannoli cream, and more. They’ll also serve ice cream and Italian ice, sorbet, ice cream sandwiches, and cakes. Guerriero Gelato has been a success in towns like Morristown, West Orange, and Montclair.

“When Bischoff’s existed,” Guerriero said, “it had two sides; the ice cream on the left and the candy shop on the right. We’re still going to keep that model, of having two independent concepts in the same building, with Guerriero on the left and Marc’s Cheesecake on the right.”

Marc’s Cheesecake was a recent acquisition.

Will this be a natural transition with an iconic ice cream shop giving way to another business selling similar treats? Or will it draw instant unfavorable comparisons to a place that lasted generations? Since they’ll still serve ice cream, how many diehards will continue calling it Bischoff’s out of habit and nostalgia?

No exact opening date yet for Guerriero Gelato.

