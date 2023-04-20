Here are your go-to places in NJ when you have the munchies

If you're starving and headed home from a long day or if you celebrate 4/20 with a gummy or other pot delivery vehicle, you may be really hungry. I can tell you that we have a few places around the state that we hit if we're headed home late and want a bite.

Jersey has some of the best places for bar food, diners, and hamburgers/hot dogs. One thing we don't do is pick up fast food. And given the incredible selection, service, and pricing of so many small family-owned and operated restaurants around the state, there's no reason to waste a meal!

Baker's American Grill in Monroe Township

Matt is serving up Central Jersey's best tap beers and cocktails and the wood-fired pizza oven produces some of the best pizza in Jersey. You have to try the Smash Burger, one of the best.

Rutt's Hut in Clifton on Route 21

They serve up hot dogs and french fries and you have to try the Ripper, a deep-fried hot dog.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap in Bridgewater and Freehold

Livoti's in Middletown

Caller Don in North Carolina says it's his first stop when coming back to Jersey to visit family.

Rumba Cubana in Rochelle Park

Caller Enrique in Kingston suggests this place when heading to North Jersey.

Havana's Cafe in Edgewater

Are any of these on your list?

