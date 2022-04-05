Here are the top 10 boy and girl names predicted for NJ in 2022

“I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Unfair as it is to any little boy named Liam, this “Taken” movie quote is all that goes through my head when I hear their name. Silly that a Liam Neeson line is my entire takeaway of the name, I get it.

But aren’t names that way? Aren’t there some we have instant associations with, good or bad?

Apparently, I have many more years ahead of me of that movie quote running silently through my mind because I will be meeting plenty of Liams.

It’s the number one predicted New Jersey boy name for 2022 based on Social Security data and trends, according to names.org.

It breaks down like this, but I try to be a gentleman so let’s have ladies go first.

Top predicted NJ girl names for 2022:

Olivia Sophia Emma Amelia Mia Charlotte Ava Isabella Luna Mila

Top predicted NJ boy names for 2022:

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Jacob James Benjamin Michael Matthew Jack

The list of girl names in New Jersey better reflects the national baby names list than does the list of boy names in the Garden State. Nine of the ten girl names are also in the top 10 nationally with only Mila being unique.

Half the boy names are unique to New Jersey. Those are Joseph, Jacob, Jack, Matthew and Michael, none being in the national top 10.

All of these are fine names. But Benjamin? Makes me think of Brad Pitt aging backwards. Charlotte? A barn spider casting a web.

I really need to stop watching movies altogether.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

