Here are the rankings of New Jersey’s top high schools

The most recent rankings of New Jersey high schools has been compiled, and released, by US News and World Report.

Taking the top spot is Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technology in Edison. The school, which ranks 33rd nationally, is given high marks for its high graduation rate, high participation in AP coursework, performance on state required tests, and the college readiness of its graduates.

The rest of the top ten are: 2. Bergen County Academies (Hackensack), 3. High Technology High School (Lincroft), 4. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School (Jersey City), 5. Middlesex Academy for Allied Health (Woodbridge), 6. Biotechnology High School (Freehold), 7. Bergen County Technical High School (Teterboro), 8. Academy for Informational Technology, 9. Union County Magnet School, 10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences.

The rankings are broken down various ways, but if you want to see where your high school ranks, go here.