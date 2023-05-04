Here are some of the best small businesses that NJ has to offer

Every time we discuss New Jersey small businesses, callers from across the state are quick to share some of the best that New Jersey has to offer.

As I mentioned earlier in the week, I had an outstanding event at The Elan, a special events venue in Lodi. Great service and staff make an event with several hundred people look easy!

If you're looking for a great meal, a place to hold a big event, a local activity for the kids, or a service for your home or business, there's a family-owned business ready to help you!

Here are a few from our listeners this week:

Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park

Rattan Patio & Fireplace in Burlington

Chores in Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex Counties

Bloodshed Farms Haunted Drive-Thru in Springfield next to the Columbus Flea Market

Tile Masters in Bordentown

A Matter of Taste Catering and Private Chef in Point Pleasant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

