Here are some last minute ways to do Cinco de Mayo in NJ

May is full of fun holidays, but one of New Jerseyans’ favorites has to be Cinco de Mayo.

People don’t usually make advanced plans for Cinco de Mayo, which means you’re probably searching the Internet figuring out what to do in New Jersey. And if you consider doing it on your own, it just won’t be the same. Not everyone knows how to whip up a Mexican feast worthy enough for the holiday, however, which is why we remain thankful to live in a place like New Jersey.

Lucky for us, there are more than a few events occurring in the Garden State for Cinco de Mayo, all of which will have more than enough Mexican cuisine.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta On The Hudson: 11 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City

If you are looking to dance the night away, spend the day at this fiesta on the Hudson. From decorations to a mariachi band, a live DJ and an abundance of Mexican food this is an event you won’t want to miss. The location is also situated next to the perfect view of NYC if you are looking to spend the afternoon outside. More info here.

11th Annual Hoboken Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl: 76 River Street, Hoboken

Leaving the kids at home? This pub crawl is such a fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and also a cool way to get to know the Hoboken area more. If you are ready for a longer night this event is for you. More info here.

East LA: 508 Washington Street, Hoboken

This restaurant is one of Hoboken’s best spots to grab a Mexican meal. From frozen margaritas to other fun hand-crafted drinks this spot will definitely be a great idea for the holiday. See more here.

Blue Moon Cafe: 23 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ

From 5:30-8:30 on Cinco de Mayo, Blue Moon will be having a mariachi band for diners to enjoy. If you want more of a low-key but authentic Cinco de Mayo experience this place is a great idea. Find out more.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: