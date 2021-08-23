Henri high water keeps dozens of NJ roads closed on Monday
The clean up of flood damage is underway as nearly two days of heavy rain from Henri finally comes to an end.
"It looks like Henri has completed its U-turn and is now moving east from New back into Connecticut," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. "It has become rather disorganized, as dry air intrudes. Our weather conditions are already improving, with New Jersey's final final raindrops coming up around sunset tonight."
The bullseye for the heaviest rain was Cranbury and Jamesburg in Middlesex County where nearly nine inches of rain fell.
Gov. Phil Murphy was scheduled to tour the damage on Monday morning.
Among the roads still closed on Monday morning as of 11:00 a.m.
- Bedminster — Lamington Road between Old Route 28 and Burnt Mills Road
- Franklin (Somerset) — Blackwells Mills Road between Canal Road and Millstone River Road
- Franklin (Somerset) — Canal Road between Elm Street and Blackwells Mills Road
- Jamesburg — Forsgate Drive between Buckelew Ave and Perrineville Road
- Lebanon — Mountain Road between Route 22 and Weatherhill Road
- Middlesex Boro — River Road between Lincoln Boulevard and Baekeland Ave
- Montgomery/Rocky Hill — Route 518 between Crescent Ave and Canal Road in Rocky Hill and Opossum Road and Great Road
- South Plainfield — New Market Ave between Hamilton Boulevard and New Brunswick Ave
- Summit — Glenside Ave between Stiles Road and Route 78
- Sections of Route 22 through Union Township (Union), Scotch Plains and Readington
Flooding in Middlesex County, NJ on Aug. 23, 2021
Storm related power outages are not a major issue. As of Monday at 10:50 a.m., JCP&L's outage map shows just over 3,736 outages mostly in Morris County and Sussex County (Hopatcong) while PSE&G reported under 1,000 outages across its service area.
NJ Transit was not reporting any flood related issues although local road closures could affect buses.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNH