Help this Cranford, NJ firefighter suffering from heart and kidney failure

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help a Cranford firefighter’s family save their home after he suffered heart and kidney damage while on a call.

Robert Hurewitz was on a call in July 2021 helping a child when he started experiencing heart palpitations and within a week was in atrial fibrillation.

According to Patch, it was his first call after returning to the job after taking time off to be with his newborn Eleanor. She was born in June.

The GoFundMe page says that over the next two months Rob went into cardiogenic shock, heart failure and kidney failure. He has spent seven weeks in the hospital receiving nine cardiverts, one failed cardiac ablation in which he had to be revived three times, an impella device implanted, multiple dialysis ports, and 12 different IVs.

His wife, Amanda Langner-Hurewitz, who started the GoFundMe, wrote that she was afraid to go into his room at the hospital for fear of more bad news every day.

While he has improved since coming home in September, his heart damage is permanent. Rob has returned home but his heart operates at only 15% efficiency and the loss of oxygen is impairing his memory, strength, and stamina. He will never be a firefighter again.

The family now has to get by on one (lower) income and is in danger of losing their house; hence the GoFundMe campaign.

If you can help the Hurewitz family, you can donate here.

