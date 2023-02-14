Help support these small businesses in Monmouth County, NJ

One of the strongest counties when it comes to support for our radio station and small business communities is Monmouth.

Monmouth County is similar to Ocean County in that according to my own assessment the county is split between the Shore region and Central Jersey.

I spend a lot of time on the air talking about our favorite restaurants around the Garden State and certainly have spent a lot of time on the ground in towns across Monmouth County.

I asked a different question the other day and was flooded with listener responses about retail and service companies throughout the county.

Don't forget that when you shop local you are helping support the economic cycle in the community that supports jobs, tax revenue, and great products and services. Half of everyone employed in the Garden State works for a small business.

It's clear the bureaucrats and politicos in Trenton won't be offering any small business help anytime soon, so it's up to us to stand up for local.

Check out this list of small businesses in Monmouth County:

Peter in Freehold says it's a family-run business in Howell with great service.

Emily in Middletown called to say her husband Mark owns this liquor store on Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands.

Located in Neptune City, Ryan the Uber driver called in to tell us he just bought a new car from there.

Patrick in Oakhurst owns this recording studio in Eatontown. He works on product branding, commercials, videos, and content vault of digital assets.

New Jersey Indoor Outdoor Maintenance

Robert in Aberdeen runs this small business for junk removal, construction, estate and crawlspace cleanout.

Gary in Colts Neck called to recommend this business. It's a 37 years mom and pop shop business that focuses on drainage, hardscaping, outdoor patios, and irrigation for sprinklers.

John in Manalapan called to recommend Joe the Roofer in Freehold.

Brian in Milford runs Fitz's Fish Ponds located in Colts Neck.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.