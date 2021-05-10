Help small businesses (even your own) at this Hoboken pop up

There is nothing better than the pleasant surprise of walking outside to a pop-up shop. Not only is it fun to explore different vendors and purchase one-of-a-kind objects, but it is always a great feeling to support small businesses.

Main Street Pops has just announced that they will be launching a monthly Outdoor Artisan Market under the 14th street viaduct in Hoboken. This Artisan market will occur on the third Sunday of every month, and the vendors will consist of local store owners, as well as other products Main Street Pops sees fit.

The main goal of the market is to aid in the return of public activity and to strengthen the Hoboken community. It has been a long time since outdoor, public events have been steadily occurring, and New Jersyeans are ready to get back to the weekend fun. So that the market stays interesting, there will be “VIP” vendors, as well as a few interchanging ones.

If you happen to have a small business in the area, this pop-up is a great opportunity to get your name out there and make some new connections. When it comes to this event, Main Street Pops' main focus is strengthening the community and they are looking for a diverse group of vendors. They also hope to have live music and other entertainment at the pop-up so that locals can grab a bite to eat, do some shopping and then sit back and listen to local artists.

The pop-up will be running until at least December, so there’s plenty of time to check it out. Check out more info on their website.

