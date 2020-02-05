Help a 105 year old woman get 105 birthday cards

A New Jersey woman is turning 105 years old is hoping to get 105 birthday cards to mark the occasion.

According to NJHerald.com, Helen Kaposi will turn 105 on February 28th. She has spent most of that time living in Hamburg where she and her husband (to whom she was married 63 years) ran a convenience store.

She still lives in the house they built. If you want to help her reach her goal of 105 cards, send one to:

Helen Kaposi

c/o From The Heart Elder Care

521 County Route 515

Vernon, NJ 07462

More from New Jersey 101.5