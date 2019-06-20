Heavy rain and flooding has closed several highways and caused a suspension on part of the high-speed PATCO line in South Jersey to start the Thursday morning commute.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said radar estimates show 3 to 4 inches of rain fell since Wednesday afternoon along a swath from Salem to Gloucester to Camden to Burlington counties.

"Nearly stationary storms just kept dumping and dumping and dumping heavy rain over that area," Zarrow said. The storms finally moved away from the area early Thursday morning.

Most of New Jersey was under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 a.m. Friday, as rapidly rising flood waters could quickly cover highways and properties.

Flooding on I-295 at Route 168 in Bellmawr (@911_ICE via Twitter)

Several sections of Route 295 closed overnight and about a dozen drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles, according to tweets by Fox Philadelphia reporter Sabina Kuriakose. She posted pictures of cars stuck in high standing water on Route 295 and on Route 130 near the Collingswood Diner.

As of 5:50 a.m., the following roads were closed:

I-295 north/southbound — CLOSED between #28 (Route 168) and #29 (Route 30) due to flooding

— CLOSED between #28 (Route 168) and #29 (Route 30) due to flooding I-295 north/southbound — CLOSED between #13 (Route 130) and #24A (Westville) due to flooding

— CLOSED between #13 (Route 130) and #24A (Westville) due to flooding Route 38 east/westbound — CLOSED between Longwood and Hollywood avenues in Cherry Hill due to flooding

— CLOSED between Longwood and Hollywood avenues in Cherry Hill due to flooding Route 168 north/southbound — CLOSED between the NJ Turnpike and Browning Road in Runnemede due to flooding

— CLOSED between the NJ Turnpike and Browning Road in Runnemede due to flooding Route 73 north/southbound — CLOSED between Main Street and Stiles Avenue in Maple Shade due to flooding

— CLOSED between Main Street and Stiles Avenue in Maple Shade due to flooding Route 130 northbound — CLOSED between New Broadway and Brooklawn Circle in Westville due to flooding.

— CLOSED between New Broadway and Brooklawn Circle in Westville due to flooding. Route 30 east/west - CLOSED between Warwick Rd and I-295 in Magnolia due to flooding

PATCO service was suspended between Lindenwold and Broadway due to storm damage at several stations and on the tracks.

Damage to a PATCO station (PATCO)

Service on NJ Transit's RiverLine was suspended by high water between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex in Camden.

More than 3,300 PSEG customers in Burlington and Camden counties were without power early Thursday, concentrated in Moorestown and Barrington, according to the utility's outage map as of 5:50 a.m.