Heat up your NJ summer at this spicy celebration

Hot sauce, cold beer, good times.

Do I have your attention yet?

That’s what you’ll expect at the 2nd Annual Philadelphia Hot Sauce Festival Aug. 17 and 18 at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in PA.

Here, some of the absolute best hot sauce makers from New Jersey battle it out to see who makes the best hot sauce in the area.

This year, both myself and Kylie Moore will be judges, so I can’t wait to try everything! And I mean every. Single. Sauce. (Does anyone have any Pepcid?)

We’ll be judging for the best hot sauce to put on a hot dog, the best sauce to cook with, the best hot sauce in the entire show, and the best hot sauce as voted by podcasters.

What hot sauce festival is complete without some eating competitions? There will be plenty of activities throughout the weekend including a pepper eating challenge, a wing eating challenge, a spicy marshmallow challenge, and a pizza eating challenge.

“But I don’t like spicy foods” you say?

Canva Canva loading...

That’s okay! These sauce makers can do anything from mild mango salsa all the way up to Ghost and Scorpion Pepper sauces.

One Jersey hot sauce maker, Crumbley Kitchen, even makes a Cherry hot sauce.

Make sure you come hungry. They'll have a few different food trucks at the event to pair with your hot sauces. Oh, and don't worry about the weather. The festival is rain or shine and all the festivities are inside.

I seriously can’t wait for this show and hopefully, you’ll come out as well!

