Cocky or confident, NJ thinks it can compete with the pros

But are we stronger than damn near everything else? We in New Jersey seem to believe so.

In a recent study by Solitaire Bliss, they looked at people’s confidence factor in doing things likely beyond their reach such as going pro in sports for example. I’m

not sure if it’s flattering or embarrassing that New Jersey ranks third-highest state in the nation for people believing they could go pro in various sports. Not only that, but there was hubris outside of sports too, such as when asked if they thought they could be a famous author.

The survey spoke to over 2,000 people across the country and asked theoretical questions about various endeavors that are either physically or mentally challenging. Points were awarded to answers and then averaged out for a state-by-state comparison.

So just how cocky is New Jersey?

We had the third-highest confidence level in things like driving a NASCAR lap without crashing, making a basket in the NBA, getting a hit in MLB, climbing Mt. Everest, etc. Many of us in the Garden State also believe we could be the president of the United States, be a famous musician, etc.

Our confidence level is through the roof. Our score in this survey was 95.3. The only states more arrogant were Indiana at number two with a 96.2 and Ohio in first place with a 98.3.

The least confident state was Washington with a 53.5. Maybe that’s why Kurt Cobain formed Nirvana here. Come to think of it, I could have a certified diamond album if I wanted to. I just don’t want to.

Here’s a deeper dive into the results of the survey.

