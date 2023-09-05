Heat Advisory: Sweaty, sweltering back-to-school weather for NJ

The Bottom Line

It's hot. It's humid. With very little wind. And very low rain chances. Yup, this is a sweltering September forecast. I really feel for the students and teachers heading back to school this week!

As thermometers soar into the 90s for several more days, record highs will be in jeopardy and air conditioners will get a late-season workout. In case you're wondering, this will be New Jersey's hottest stretch of the entire summer.

Could we hit 100 degrees somewhere this week? Sure.

When will the cooldown arrive? At the end of the week, temperatures will tick downward a few degrees. But it will still be quite humid. And we will have to add scattered showers and thunderstorms to the forecast too.

Real relief is about 9 days away.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be the third of six consecutive days of hitting 90+ degrees somewhere in New Jersey. In fact, most spots should be in the 90s.

The one exception will be the Jersey Shore. Beaches should still reach mid to upper 80s. And for the eighth day in a row, a high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted. Remember: Lifeguards are off-duty for the season now, which raises special danger for anyone braving the ocean in its current angry condition.

Humidity levels are not "tropical," but still high enough to call it sticky and steamy. Also high enough to potentially push the heat index (the "feels like" or "apparent" temperature) above 100 degrees.

The heat rolls on! Widespread 90s are expected across New Jersey once again Tuesday, for the third day in a row.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of New Jersey Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as we end up right on the edge of "dangerous" heat.

Tuesday night will be unseasonably warm, with most lows in the 70s.

Wednesday

Given a shift in surface wind direction, the latest upper-air numbers, sunny sky cover, and a dry forecast, I suspect Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. (And therefore, possibly the hottest of the entire year.)

Much of the eastern U.S. is under unseasonably hot air this week.

Many high temperatures will reach the mid 90s on Wednesday, under sweltering sunshine. Stay cool and stay hydrated.

Thursday

What a surprise, more 90s. We will see some additional clouds roll in Thursday. And a southerly breeze will be a bit stronger too.

In addition, a batch of showers and thunderstorms will brush past up against western edge of New Jersey late Thursday. Some raindrops may drift to our side of the Delaware River, especially around the late evening hours.

Thunderstorms may brush past the western edge of New Jersey late Thursday.

Friday

Friday will be different. But still very warm, with high temperatures on either side of 90 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy. And breezy. And humid.

In addition, scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for Friday afternoon and evening. There could be some downpours and gusty storm cells involved. But not a washout, just a "heads up" situation for now.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will mark a change in our weather on Friday.

The Extended Forecast

The heat will back off this weekend. But humidity will remain. And daily rain chances continue too.

Saturday will see high temps in the lower 80s — much more seasonable for early September. But there will be some spotty showers and thunderstorms around.

By the numbers, Sunday looks very similar, in the lower 80s. But scattered showers and thunderstorms. In other, a higher chance of rain as it stands now.

Daily rain chances kick in this weekend, as cooler but unsettled weather returns to the Garden State.

Next week looks more settled, but still quite humid. If you're looking for truly refreshing "autumnal" air, it is modeled to arrive next Thursday — a full nine days away.

Finally, we are closely watching the tropics, which have gone pretty quiet. As of this writing, there are no named tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, and Katia are gone. There are two strong tropical waves coming off Africa that will need to be monitored closely over the next week or two.

The tropics need to be monitored closely as the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

Some social media folks are ringing alarm bells that one of these tropical systems could develop and slam into New Jersey late next week. But I have never ever seen a 10-day weather forecast verify — so such a call is 100% baloney. Worth watching, that is it.

The historical peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sunday 9/10.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.