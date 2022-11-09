Heard of the color run? Now’s the time to try a great one in NJ

It’s running season.

Marathons and turkey trot and everybody’s getting out there trying to get their last outdoor runs before it gets too cold out.

But if you’ve never tried a color run you need to.

The color run, held all over the world, is an untimed event that has no winners or prizes, and runners are showered with colored powder, made of food-grade corn starch at stations along the run.

And it’s a blast.

If the marathon was too much for you to take on but now you’re suddenly in the mood to run a race I have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is holding its annual 5K run this Sunday, Nov. 13 which can be run as a family or individually.

The course will begin at Briarcliff Middle School and continue throughout the woods and other beautiful fall scenery.

The run was created in honor of Suzanne Matuanno, and each year supports different programs, this year being the Y’s mental health youth programs.

The LHY Youth Mental Health 5K hopes to spread awareness about mental health, and throughout the run there will be onsite information about mental health from organizations, self-love activities, crafts and other fun initiatives.

There will also be prizes and giveaways such as capes and music throughout the entire day so if you aren’t running you are still bound to have a good time.

The event will donate all proceeds to Youth Mental Health advocacy and other resources in the area.

Registration for this event is going to open up at 7:45 a.m. on the day of the event and the run will begin around 10 a.m.

When the run is over the celebrations will continue and you can feel proud not only that you just ran 3 miles but that you’re making a difference in someone's life whether they know it or not. You can register for the event here!

