Healthy and traditional eggplant parm — easier than you think

Anyone who says they don't like eggplant has not had it prepared the right way.

Also, if you're want to make it, but don't want to mess with the frying and the mess, we've got you covered. Many of us always thought you can't get eggplant to taste good unless you fry it.

Fake news!

I've made this recipe three times already this year and it's better than the ones I grew up on in my mother's house. Please don't tell her. It's less greasy and I used a tip or two from my aunts in Italy using less breading, instead a light flour coating and plenty of fresh basil leaves in the process.

With all of the fresh Jersey eggplant around right now you should give this a try.

Healthy and traditional eggplant parm

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.