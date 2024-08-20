‍ ⭕ Hackensack Meridian Health refuses to allow service animal into Dr's office

‍ ‍⭕ Hospital reaches settlement with U.S. Attorney

‍ ‍⭕ HMH will modify policy and pay fines

New Jersey's second largest hospital network has reached a discrimination settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office over service animals.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) violated the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) by refusing to allow a service animal into the office of one of its physicians.

A complaint was made against HMH physician Dr. Abigail Whetstone after a person with a disability was told their service animal could not enter the medical office located in Long Branch.

"Under the ADA, places of public accommodation must make reasonable modifications to policies and practices to permit persons with disabilities who require service animals to use service animals while participating in its services," Sellinger said in a news release, "Places of public accommodation also cannot require individuals using service animals to produce documents or tags verifying that the animal is a service animal."

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Hackensack Meridian Health will make changes

In the settlement agreement announced Aug 16, HMH has agreed to make "reasonable modifications to its policies, practices, and procedures to permit the use of service animals by persons with disabilities.

The U.S. Attorney's office did not specify what those modifications would include.

Staff working at Dr. Whetstone’s office will also receive training on what accommodations must be made for service animals.

HMH will also pay a fine, but the U.S. Attorney did not specify how much the fine is.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Hackensack Meridian Health policy

On the Hackensack Meridian Health website is posted a detailed policy regarding service animals and how they are to be treated at HMH locations.

The policy states: You may bring your service animal to any area of the hospital where the public is allowed. In an effort to promote and maintain a therapeutic environment for all our patients, we do ask that your service animal be cared for by someone and on a leash at all times.

HMH does not recognize so-called 'emotional support' animals. "Dogs that solely provide companionship, comfort, and emotional support are not service animals under the ADA," the policy states.

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Every major Spirit Halloween location in New Jersey for 2024 Please note that not all major city locations may be open for the upcoming season yet. Click/tap on the locations below for more info and hours. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey These are the most cost-efficient school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these districts spend the least per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students.

We also included the district's ranking among its peers based on district type and size.

Click here for a list of the most expensive districts. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom