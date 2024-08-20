Healthcare Provider Settles ADA Case Over Service Animal Access Rights
New Jersey's second largest hospital network has reached a discrimination settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office over service animals.
According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) violated the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) by refusing to allow a service animal into the office of one of its physicians.
A complaint was made against HMH physician Dr. Abigail Whetstone after a person with a disability was told their service animal could not enter the medical office located in Long Branch.
"Under the ADA, places of public accommodation must make reasonable modifications to policies and practices to permit persons with disabilities who require service animals to use service animals while participating in its services," Sellinger said in a news release, "Places of public accommodation also cannot require individuals using service animals to produce documents or tags verifying that the animal is a service animal."
Hackensack Meridian Health will make changes
In the settlement agreement announced Aug 16, HMH has agreed to make "reasonable modifications to its policies, practices, and procedures to permit the use of service animals by persons with disabilities.
The U.S. Attorney's office did not specify what those modifications would include.
Staff working at Dr. Whetstone’s office will also receive training on what accommodations must be made for service animals.
HMH will also pay a fine, but the U.S. Attorney did not specify how much the fine is.
Hackensack Meridian Health policy
On the Hackensack Meridian Health website is posted a detailed policy regarding service animals and how they are to be treated at HMH locations.
The policy states: You may bring your service animal to any area of the hospital where the public is allowed. In an effort to promote and maintain a therapeutic environment for all our patients, we do ask that your service animal be cared for by someone and on a leash at all times.
HMH does not recognize so-called 'emotional support' animals. "Dogs that solely provide companionship, comfort, and emotional support are not service animals under the ADA," the policy states.
