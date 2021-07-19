RWJ Barnabas Health fires 6 for not getting COVID-19 vaccine

A half dozen high-ranking RWJBarnabas Health workers lost their jobs after they refused to comply with a new policy to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The medical provider in May announced its policy requiring those employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than June 30.

In an email to employees on July 15, the company says that 2,979 staff members, or 99.7 percent of the affected employees were fully vaccinated as of July 14.

"Regrettably, six (6) staff at the supervisor level and above have not complied with the mandate and are no longer employees of RWJBH, per our policy," the email says.

"At RWJBarnabas Health, we have an ethical and professional responsibility to protect our patients and ensure a safe, COVID-19 free environment. We shall be mandating vaccination for all staff and physicians and will be announcing our plans in the coming days," the company says in the email.

The company would not disclose at which of its facilities the six had been employed.

The requirement comes after Hackensack Meridian Health announced all staff from cleaning crews to medical staff must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15. Those who refused also face termination.

Virtua Health is also requiring its staff to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.

"Advancing public health requires everyone to do their part, so it is critical that health care workers lead by example," Dr. Martin Topiel, head of infectious diseases at Virtua Health, said in a statement. "Safety is at the heart of everything we do; a fully vaccinated workforce ensures safe environments of care."

