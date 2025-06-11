🍳 A Salmonella outbreak leads to a recall of 1.7 million eggs

🍳 Two New Jersey residents were sickened by the outbreak

🍳 Recall affects many different egg products

A food company recalls 1.7 million eggs as dozens of people in seven states, including New Jersey, are sick with Salmonella poisoning.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the outbreak that began in February has hospitalized 21 people.

As of June 5, the FDA has identified 79 people sickened by the contaminated eggs.

August Egg Company, which is headquartered in California, issued the voluntary recall on June 6, according to the FDA.

The recall involves nearly 30 different products that include brown cage free eggs and brown certified organic eggs.

Salmonella outbreak out west impacts New Jersey

As of the latest update from the FDA, the eggs were mainly sold in states out west including California, Arizona, Illinois, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

It's not clear how two people in New Jersey got sick from the outbreak, though the FDA said it's possible some contaminated eggs were sold in New Jersey and haven't been identified yet.

Kentucky is another state where the FDA has not said the eggs were sold, but at least one person is sick there.

The recalled eggs are no longer for sale. Any eggs that were headed out for distribution have been diverted to an egg-breaking facility, which destroys bad eggs, according to August Egg Company.

A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website here: fda.gov.

