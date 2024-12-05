Heads up, guys: These are the looks that NJ women find attractive

If you used a time machine to go back to 2010 when “Jersey Shore” was all people were talking about, looking around at all the hair products and white tank tops, I never would have believed that New Jersey men would one day be ranked the best dressed in America.

But here we are.

I’ll get into what, specifically, is most fashionable about our Garden State guys in a moment, but first, let me share where I found this information.

Canva Canva loading...

A survey was performed by Dating Advice to find out which states across the nation had the best-dressed men. This was determined by surveying thousands of women to find out what looks they found attractive in the opposite sex.

Of all the states, New Jersey guys’ style was ranked number one among ladies.

Canva Canva loading...

According to Dating Advice:

The overall winner was the 'Urban Edge' style popularized in New Jersey. Blending street style with urban chic, New Jersey fashion includes fitted jeans, designer sneakers, and leather jackets.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Influenced by proximity to NYC, it has a trendy, polished look, feeling cutting edge, and like the man who wears it has his finger on the fashion pulse.

I don’t love they attribute our success to our proximity to New York, but that’s kind of the classic New Jersey story, is it not?

Canva Canva loading...

As for the looks that women don’t want to see:

👔 35% said that socks with sandals are simply a no-go

👔 23% voted against any form of bling, the over-the-top glitter, and gold should be saved for Hollywood

👔 18% said that the 2000s could have their low-rise jeans back

👔 14% thought that oversized sports jerseys were best saved for game day

👔 10% of respondents simply hate cargo shorts, keep them at home

Canva Canva loading...

LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans Since season 1, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has shown off lots of fabulous spots for food and more across NJ. Here are places linked to the Bravo series worth a visit. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.