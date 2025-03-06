Heading to McDonald’s? This is New Jersey’s favorite food to get

As much as New Jerseyans tend to be foodies, with our hard opinions on bagels and pizza, we have to admit that we’re not above a good fast food meal every so often.

I find nothing wrong with stopping by the ol’ McDonald's drive-thru a few times a month. Classics are classics for a reason, you know?

McDonald's on Route 35 in Middletown McDonald's on Route 35 in Middletown (Tri County Scanner News) loading...

But what are New Jerseyans favoring when they choose the Golden Arches for a meal? One study just determined our go-to menu item.

This was determined by the researchers at Coventry Direct; they used Google Trends search data to find out the favorite choice of each state.

Oreo McFlurry - Mcdonalds.com Oreo McFlurry - Mcdonalds.com loading...

Goodness knows the preferred menu item of New Jersey can’t be the McFlurry, when was the last time you weren’t told the machine was broken?

With our great bagels in the Garden State, our choice wouldn’t be the sausage McMuffin or Sausage McGriddles - we have breakfast covered!

Mcdonald's Egg McMuffin - Mcdonalds.com Mcdonald's Egg McMuffin - Mcdonalds.com loading...

So what could our favorite be?

Our neighbors in New York tend to favor the McCrispy, while Pennsylvanians are fans of the Big Mac.

What are people in the Garden State craving when they pull up to their local McDonalds?

New look McDonalds AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File loading...

New Jerseyan's favorite McDonalds menu item is their world-famous French fries.

Crispy, golden, and iconic, these fries have been a staple for decades and pair perfectly with just about any other menu item.

Mcdonalds Fries - Mcdonalds.com Mcdonalds Fries - Mcdonalds.com loading...

Good choice, New Jersey! For my money, McDonalds fries are the best fast food fries around. The only downside is that you have about 4 minutes before they’re completely inedible.

