Headed to Sea Hear Now this weekend? Here is their COVID protocol

One of the biggest music festivals of the year is right around the corner. For many New Jerseyans making their way to Asbury Park this weekend, this may be their first time at a big concert ... or any big event for that matter, since the pandemic started last year.

While the return of music is welcomed with open arms, COVID-19 is still something on the minds of the festival's performers, directors, and ticket holders alike.

If you are planning on attending either Sat, Sep. 18, or Sun. Sep. 19, make sure you have this info memorized so you don't get turned away at the gate or thrown out of an indoor area:

From the Sea Hear Now Festival's website,

The safety of our patrons and our staff is our number one priority. As such, a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Sea.Hear.Now 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first attending Sea.Hear.Now. Based on the latest advice from health officials, Sea.Hear.Now will require masks in any indoor spaces at Asbury Park, which includes the Grand Arcade. We encourage all fans attending the festival to bring a mask each day.

As far as the entry procedure is concerned,

1. Comply with the Sea.Hear.Now Fan Health Pledge (more on that in a second)

2. Each day, bring a printed copy of your Vaccine Card, Vaccine Record, or Negative COVID-19 test and a mask. We will also accept DOCKET (Stage of New Jersey) & Excelsior Pass (State of New York) as your proof of vaccination.

3. Bring your Festival Wristband

Here is the aforementioned festival 'fan health pledge':

We ask that you not attend if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party: Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19;

Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention);

Within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have travelled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

It's a lot of information to remember, but imagine how frustrating it would be getting all the way to the gate, only to be told you have to run back to your car to get your mask. To the back of the line you go!

If you are attending, have a great time!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.