Head to one of NJ’s romantic hotels with the love of your life
You've been working so hard dealing with all the aggravation caused by both this never-ending pandemic and the drama that is New Jersey. What you need is a nice romantic getaway.
Now that football will soon be over, it's time to get up off the couch and into a nice cozy romantic hotel with your significant other for a night or weekend that you'll never forget.
I asked some of my listeners and did some research and came up with a list of places in New Jersey that can make it happen.
Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City
Archer Hotel in Florham Park
Grand Cascades Lodge at Crystal Springs Resort in Sussex County
W Hoboken in Hoboken
The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange
The Peacock Inn in Princeton
Queen Victoria in Cape May
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn
Charming town. River view rooms. — Submitted by listener Tim Aanensen
Angel of the Sea, Cape May, NJ.
It's a lovely Victorian home, with a romantic warmth and charm. It's a beautiful destination any time of the year. — Submitted by listener Melynda B. Ulrich
Borgata
The Wave in Long Branch
Feathers Nest inn. The Ice Cave room. Hot tub, fireplace.
