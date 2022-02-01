Head to one of NJ&#8217;s romantic hotels with the love of your life

Head to one of NJ’s romantic hotels with the love of your life

You've been working so hard dealing with all the aggravation caused by both this never-ending pandemic and the drama that is New Jersey. What you need is a nice romantic getaway.

Now that football will soon be over, it's time to get up off the couch and into a nice cozy romantic hotel with your significant other for a night or weekend that you'll never forget.

I asked some of my listeners and did some research and came up with a list of places in New Jersey that can make it happen.

Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City

Tropicana Hotel Google Maps
loading...

Archer Hotel in Florham Park

Archer Hotel Google Maps
loading...

 

Grand Cascades Lodge at Crystal Springs Resort in Sussex County

Grand Cascades Lodge at Crystal Springs Resort Google Maps
loading...

W Hoboken in Hoboken

W Hoboken Google Maps
loading...

The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange

The Wilshire Grand Hotel Google Maps
loading...

The Peacock Inn in Princeton

The Peacock Inn Google Maps
loading...

Queen Victoria in Cape May

Queen Victoria Google Maps
loading...

 

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

Charming town. River view rooms. — Submitted by listener Tim Aanensen

Lambertville Station and Inn Google Maps
loading...

 

Angel of the Sea, Cape May, NJ.

It's a lovely Victorian home, with a romantic warmth and charm. It's a beautiful destination any time of the year. — Submitted by listener Melynda B. Ulrich

Angel of the Sea Google Maps
loading...

 

Borgata

Borgata Atlantic City Google Maps
loading...

 

The Wave in Long Branch

Wave Resort Google Maps
loading...

 

Feathers Nest inn. The Ice Cave room. Hot tub, fireplace.

Feather Nest Inn Google Maps
loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ's Route 22 circa 1984 — Do you recognize these businesses?

Thanks to a new music video for a song called "Twenty Two" by the band Jacques Le Coque, some great footage has surfaced of the NJ portion of U.S. 22, a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties.

NJ's Route 22 circa 1984 — Do you recognize these businesses?

Thanks to a new music video for a song called "Twenty Two" by the band Jacques Le Coque, some great footage has surfaced of the NJ portion of U.S. 22, a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties.
Categories: New Jersey News, Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top