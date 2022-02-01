Head to one of NJ’s romantic hotels with the love of your life

You've been working so hard dealing with all the aggravation caused by both this never-ending pandemic and the drama that is New Jersey. What you need is a nice romantic getaway.

Now that football will soon be over, it's time to get up off the couch and into a nice cozy romantic hotel with your significant other for a night or weekend that you'll never forget.

I asked some of my listeners and did some research and came up with a list of places in New Jersey that can make it happen.

Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City

Tropicana Hotel

Archer Hotel in Florham Park

Archer Hotel

Grand Cascades Lodge at Crystal Springs Resort in Sussex County

Grand Cascades Lodge at Crystal Springs Resort

W Hoboken in Hoboken

W Hoboken

The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange

The Wilshire Grand Hotel

The Peacock Inn in Princeton

The Peacock Inn

Queen Victoria in Cape May

Queen Victoria

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

Charming town. River view rooms. — Submitted by listener Tim Aanensen

Lambertville Station and Inn

Angel of the Sea, Cape May, NJ.

It's a lovely Victorian home, with a romantic warmth and charm. It's a beautiful destination any time of the year. — Submitted by listener Melynda B. Ulrich

Angel of the Sea

Borgata

Borgata Atlantic City

The Wave in Long Branch

Wave Resort

Feathers Nest inn. The Ice Cave room. Hot tub, fireplace.

Feather Nest Inn

