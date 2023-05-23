Having a baby? The top ranked NJ maternity hospitals

👶 Highest ranked maternity hospitals in NJ

👶 Newsweek says several data points are considered

👶 NJ has more than a dozen 5-ribbon and 4-ribbon hospitals

Having a baby is a life-changing experience but there’s plenty for parents-to-be to consider, including selecting a hospital where their child will be born.

Newsweek has just released its annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the nation, and seven of the 159 hospitals that get a top 5-ribbon rating are in New Jersey.

Scroll down to see the best-rated maternity hospitals 👇

The evaluation is based on a nationwide online survey that asked hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals such as OB/GYNs to recommend leading maternity hospitals.

Various data considered

Medical data relevant to maternity care along with patient satisfaction data was also considered.

The New Jersey list of 5-ribbon maternity hospitals in 2023:

• Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston

• Englewood Health in Englewood

• Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch

Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, courtesy Google Maps Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, courtesy Google Maps loading...

• Morristown Medical Center in Morristown

• Overlook Medical Center in Summit

• Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, courtesy Google Maps Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, courtesy Google Maps loading...

• The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood

Newsweek also compiled a list of 4-ribbon maternity hospitals, and in New Jersey they are:

• Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains

Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, courtesy Google Maps Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, courtesy Google Maps loading...

• Cooper University Hospital in Camden

• Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical in Westwood

• Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune

• Newton Medical Center in Newton

• Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, courtesy Google Maps Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, courtesy Google Maps loading...

• Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank

• Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees

