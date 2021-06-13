Have you seen this SUV? Edison, NJ police probe Saturday hit & run

EDISON — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down an SUV they said was involved in a hit and run, which seriously injured a 64-year-old pedestrian on Saturday.

The woman, an Edison resident, was struck while crossing Woodbridge Avenue at Plainfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m., by a late model Mazda SUV, according to Edison Police.

The vehicle, possibly a CX30 or CX5, sped away eastbound on Woodbridge Avenue without stopping, they added.

The woman suffered head and body injuries and was said to be in stable condition in the I.C.U. at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick as of Sunday morning.

Her identity had not been made public by police, as family notification was still pending.

Police have urged anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the accident or may have seen the vehicle leaving the scene to contact Edison Police at 732-248-7585, or via email at dmasi@edisonpd.org.

Tips also can be shared with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3300, or via email at jonathan.berman@co.middlesex.nj.us.

