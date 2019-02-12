WOODBRIDGE — Police have asked for the public's help in finding a man they say attacked a woman nearly two weeks ago.

Township police released an artist's rendering of the man, who is described as in his mid-20s, wearing glasses and a winter coat.

The victim, 24, was assaulted with a blunt object on Thursday, Jan. 31, about 10 p.m.

The aggravated assault happened within the Woodbridge proper section of the township, police said. To ensure the privacy of the victim and protect the investigation, officers did not disclose the street name.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation can contact Detective Timothy Laughery at 732-602-7306 or Detective Sgt. Edward Sciahetano at 732-602-2052. Police said all information would remain confidential.

