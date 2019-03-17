Have you seen him? South Jersey man went missing, police say

Police have asked for the public's help in finding a 49-year-old man who went missing on Saturday, and who they believe may be in danger.

Robert Knight, of Sicklerville in Winslow Township, was last seen walking home from his mother’s residence on the 900 block of Norcross Road in Lindenwold at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office .

Knight is described as a white male with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers, possibly New Balance.

No further information is being given out at this time by the Prosecutor's Office.

Police asked anyone who comes in contact with or sees Knight to call 9-1-1 immediately and report his location. Information about Knight's whereabouts can be called into the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-381-2499 or Winslow Township Police at 609-567-0700.

