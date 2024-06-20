Have you seen him? Days-long search for endangered NJ man

VINELAND – Jose “Tony” Ortiz, 72, has been missing since June 16, according to the Vineland Police Department.

Ortiz was last seen in the area’s Valley Avenue and Linda Lane on June 16 around 3 p.m. wearing denim shorts, black sneakers and a purple shirt. The notice mentions Ortiz is a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man with brown eyes, about 180 pounds and bald.

Authorities say if spotted, he may show signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

A family member took to social media to say he’s without an ID or phone and is insulin-dependent.

As search efforts continue today, June 20, the department says to expect a large police presence around Vineland’s Valley Avenue and Walnut Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Vineland Police at 856-696-1212 and mention case number 24-25674.

