Have you ever seen a dog driving a car?

I was headed down the road the other day with my wife Jodi and per usual, running a bit late. That did not stop me from spotting a cool, vintage orange Chevy truck, with a dog in the driver's seat.

The truck was parked outside a local diner facing traffic. I saw it quickly and then asked Jodi if she also spotted the k9 driver as well. She did not. So of course, I pulled over to the shoulder and made a U-turn on the sort-of highway. Pulling back into the dinner lot, I parked in front of the truck and took this pic.

loading...

Dating myself, it reminded me of the Saturday Night Live skit "Toonces the driving cat".

It also occurred to me that as much as I miss our dogs, it was always a battle to clean the car after having a couple of shedding hounds all over the seats.

Enjoy the pic, sometimes you see something and there's no message, nothing political, just a friendly dog driving a truck.

