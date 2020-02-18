Have red maple trees? Stockton wants to help you produce syrup

Armed with a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Stockton University is looking for people who have red maple trees on their property.

According to an article in The Press of Atlantic City, Stockton is investigating the viability of using red maples for the production of maple syrup. Typically, sugar maples are used for syrup because of its sap’s higher sugar content, but Stockton researchers are investigating whether modern extraction techniques could turn areas with a lot of red maples (like southern NJ) into syrup producing areas.

Participants need to have several red maple trees and the willingness to collect and process the sap (materials and instructions will be provided). The Press of Atlantic City reports Stockton will also be conducting extensive research on its campus.

If you’re interested in helping New Jersey become a maple syrup hub, contact the school at: Judith.vogel@stockton.edu.

