Have a video baby monitor? Your local hospital could use it

There is an innovative way New Jersey hospitals are helping take care of COVID-19 patients: baby monitors. One New Jersey hospital put out a call for help and the community responded.

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point didn’t have enough monitors to go around so, according to the Press of Atlantic City, they asked for donations to help keep up with the demand. In a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, they said: “These monitors allow us to keep an eye on our patients as most of our rooms being used by COVID-19 patients have solid doors that must be closed at all times,” the post said. “Because we are not able to visualize the patient easily, these monitors provide an added layer of safety and protection for our patients and our staff.”

The twelve monitors they got were donated by AFD Construction and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. In the Facebook post, the hospital expressed gratitude: “Thank you to these generous friends for heeding our call, and going above and beyond to help their community hospital during these very trying times.”

The use of the devices to monitor patients is being adopted all across the country. According to ABC News, the point is to limit chances for infection by limiting contact, and to preserve scarce PPE resources. At Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, nursing director Philip Johnson told ABC News, "The staff immediately were uncomfortable with the idea of not being able to communicate at will with their patients," so they brainstormed and came up with the idea of using the monitors.

